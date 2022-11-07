DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not get a whole lot of love, but Thanksgiving is truly a special holiday. One filled with family, food and friendship.

With so many people dedicating their time and money to traveling this holiday season, it’s important to choose the right host city for your Thanksgiving celebration, so why not visit North Texas?

A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the largest cities in the country based on which ones are the best cities to travel for Thanksgiving and two North Texas towns made the top 10 list.

Plano ranked 7th overall and Irving ranked 9th overall. Both areas ranked exceptionally well in terms of affordability.

Dallas made the top 20 list, coming in at 13th. Here are some more findings regarding Dallas:

Thanksgiving in Dallas (1st being the best and 100th being the worst):

38 th – Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner

– Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner 25 th – Forecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation

– Forecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation 49 th – Thanksgiving Events per Capita

– Thanksgiving Events per Capita 16 th – Holiday Decoration Shops per Capita

– Holiday Decoration Shops per Capita 18th – Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel Room for a Thanksgiving Holiday

For the full report, visit WalletHub.