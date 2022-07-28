DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot outside and by golly, you should be able to say something about it.

It seems like everyone has their own way of describing the heat, but none do it as creatively as people in the South do, ya hear? So in the spirit of appreciating Southern lingo, Preply has compiled a list of phrases Southerners use to describe the heat.

Officials say they analyzed Google Search data for 54 well-known Southern expressions about the heat and looked at which ones people search for the most. They then ranked the phrases based on most to least popular.

So how do Texans say, ‘it’s hot outside?’ According to the survey, they say, “It‘s hotter than a stolen tamale.”

“This clever expression originating from Texas plays on three different uses of the word ‘hot.’ Most obviously, ‘hot’ refers to high temperatures. Yet it’s also a less commonly used slang word to describe something that was recently robbed or stolen, like a car or jewelry. Finally, it can reference foods or substances that are particularly spicy, like tamales or chili peppers. So, when you put it all together, could there really be anything ‘hotter’ than a stolen tamale? Maybe a summer day in Texas,” the study says.

Here are the top 20 things Southerners like to say when it’s hot outside:

It’s not the heat—it’s the humidity. Hot as Hades. Hotter than Dutch love. It’s a barn burner. Hotter than blue blazes. Hotter than Georgia asphalt. Hot enough to scald a lizard. Hotter than a stolen tamale. She sure is a-beamin’. Aweful selsery. Hot enough to scald a loon. Training grounds for down below. The bear got him. It’s a torcher. It must be 90 in the shade. This one’s gonna be a scorcher. You could fry an egg on the sidewalk. It’s like walking through soup out here. It’s so hot the ice cream truck melted. It’s so hot the swimming pool is boiling.

