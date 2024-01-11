DALLAS (KDAF) — Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but Gamblino analyzed several measures of attractiveness to determine the sexiest player of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Using Ranker’s list of The Hottest NFL Players of 2023 as their starting point, player images were then run through AttractivenessTest, a deep learning model that predicts how humans would rate someone’s facial attractiveness on a scale of 0 to 10.

In addition to facial analysis, each player’s nine most recent Instagram posts were used to determine the frequency of comments that feature the heart eyes emoji, and the total number of likes on those comments, as an additional measure to show how much other people agreed with the sentiment.

Finally, each player’s height was retrieved from the NFL website, with taller players awarded a higher score up to a limit of 6’5, while players taller than this were marked down. Based on these four factors, each NFL player was assigned a score out of 100, with a higher score indicating a greater level of perceived attractiveness.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo emerged as the sexiest NFL player overall, scoring an impressive 76.71 out of 100. The 32-year-old, who hails from Illinois, achieved a facial attractiveness score of 7.79 out of 10, which was the fourth-highest score in this category out of the 45 players analyzed.

Jimmy Garoppolo. Credit: Getty Images

Of Garoppolo’s nine most recent Instagram posts, a whopping 13.3% of comments (85 out of 641 comments sampled) were found to feature the heart-eyed emoji. At 6’2, he also scored high in the height category.

Ranking second is Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa with a score of 75.49 out of 100. The 28-year-old Florida native, who stands at a towering 6’5, achieved top marks in this category, in addition to having the second most handsome face of any player, at 8.12 out of 10. Of his nine most recent Instagram posts, 4.3 percent (37 out of 862) of comments featured the heart-eyed emoji.

In third place is Harrison Butker, who scored 64.59 out of 100. The 24-year-old kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs scored a facial attractiveness rating of 7.58 out of 10, with 2.8 percent of Instagram comments (17 out of 602) using the heart-eyes emoji. Butker also scored highly within the height category, standing at 6’4.

Joe Burrow ranks fourth with a score of 64.46 out of 100. The 6’4 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback received a facial attractiveness score of 7.40 out of 10, with 3.8 percent (35 out of 920) of his Instagram comments containing the heart-eyes emoji.

In fifth place is CeeDee Lamb, who scored 64.17 out of 100. The wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys achieved a facial attractiveness score of 7.11 out of 10. Lamb had the fifth highest percent of Instagram comments with the heart-eyes emoji, with 5.5 percent (47 out of 862) of comments featuring the emoji.

Ranking sixth is Travis Kelce, with a score of 63.37 out of 100. The Chiefs tight end, who has experienced a surge in popularity due to dating singer/songwriter, Taylor Swift, achieved a facial attractiveness score of 6.55 out of 10. A respectable 4.1 percent (31 out of 750) of his Instagram comments feature the heart-eyes emoji, and at 6’5, he also scored top marks in the height category.

Ranking seventh is Robert Woods with a score of 61.05 out of 100. The wide receiver for the Houston Texans achieved a facial attractiveness score of 7.52 out of 10, and 5.5 percent (25 out of 452) of his Instagram comments were found to contain the heart-eyed emoji.

In eighth place is Chase Claypool, who scored 60.02 out of 100. The 25-year-old wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, achieved a facial attractiveness score of 8.05 out of 10, the third highest out of all 45 players. In terms of his Instagram posts, 2.3 percent, or 21 out of 919 Instagram comments were found to feature the heart-eyes emoji.

Stefon Diggs places ninth, scoring 58.71 out of 100. The 30-year-old wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills achieved a facial attractiveness score of 6.32 out of 10. Diggs had the second-highest rate of adoring fans on Instagram, with 6.4 percent (59 out of 915) of comments featuring the heart-eyes emoji. Comments that featured this emoji were also liked 102 times in total by other users, which was the most of any player.

Aaron Rodgers rounds out the top ten with a score of 57.67 out of 100. The Jets quarterback achieved a facial attractiveness score of 7.04 and 22 out of 850 of his Instagram comments were found to contain the heart-eyed emoji.

Detroit Lions placekicker Mike Badgeley was found to have the most handsome face of the players analyzed, achieving a facial attractiveness score of 8.90 out of 10, but ranked 20th most attractive overall.

A spokesperson for Gamblino commented on the findings:

“The concept of attractiveness is of course subjective and can be particularly challenging to define when it comes to athletes. A player’s charisma, talent on the field, and simply being in the public eye, can all influence how attractive one might perceive them to be. With our metrics, we wanted to keep things superficial, by measuring facial attractiveness, height, and audience thirst in order to create our ranking. With his striking dark hair and chiseled jawline, Garoppolo coming out on top only serves to further reinforce the widely held belief that quarterbacks are some of the best-looking players in the game.”