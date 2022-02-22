DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from WalletHub has ranked Texas as the 3rd most sinful state in the nation for the year 2022.

Harmful behavior on the individual level can result in staggering economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs dwarf that with over $300 billion per year.

To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Here is how Texas ranked in each metric:

30 th – Anger & Hatred

– Anger & Hatred 12 th – Jealousy

– Jealousy 29 th – Greed

– Greed 1 st – Lust

– Lust 6 th – Vanity

– Vanity 24th – Laziness

