DALLAS (KDAF) — It is challenging for many American entrepreneurs to stay afloat. One-fifth of all startups don’t survive the first year of operation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, where you live can also influence your chances of having a successful business. According to a new study, Texas is a good place to do that.

WalletHub compared 50 U.S. states across 25 key indicators of startup success. The data set ranges from financing accessibility to labor costs to office-space affordability.



WalletHub ranked Texas No. 8 best state to start a business. The city was given an overall score of 56.19 this is compared to the number one state which was Utah. The state had a score of 61.08.

It’s best to always research wherever you decide to grow your business. “Before establishing a business in any location, make sure to do research to ensure it’s an ideal place for your customer base, has enough labor and supplier availability, and suits your needs when it comes to financing,” Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst said.

To view the complete list, click here.