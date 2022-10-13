DALLAS (KDAF) — Experts project that the country could see a surge in COVID-19 cases this upcoming winter season, which is why officials are urging people to act safely in the upcoming months.

As states prepare for a potential surge, WalletHub has commissioned a new report ranking all 50 states and Washington D.C. based on which states are the safest during COVID-19.

The Lone Star State earned top marks, being named the 8th safest state. Some of the metrics officials looked at included vaccination rate positive testing rate, death rate, hospitalization rate, etc.

Here’s how Texas ranked in some of those metrics (with 1 being the best and 50 being the worst):

27 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 18 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 10 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 8 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 7th – Level of Community Transmission

The top 10 safest states during COVID are as follows:

Alaska Florida Hawaii Colorado North Carolina Washington D.C. Maryland Texas Nevada California

For the full report, visit WalletHub.