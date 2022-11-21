DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and plenty of people are cutting back on spending due to high inflation rates.

However, if you still want to spend money on someone special this season, you may want to hold off on overspending on your credit card, especially if you’re in Texas.

A new report from WalletHub has ranked all 50 states based on which states have the highest and the lowest credit scores and Texas is ranked amongst the lowest in the nation.

According to the report, Texas has the 6th lowest credit scores in the nation. Texans had an average credit score of 674. Though this does fall within the “good” range of scores it is toward the bottom of the score range.

States with the highest credit scores include:

Minnesota – 724 New Hampshire – 719 Vermont – 718 Massachusetts – 716 South Dakota – 715 North Dakota – 715 Hawaii – 715 Washington – 714 Oregon – 712 Nebraska – 712

For the full report, click here.