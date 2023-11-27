The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good game of cards?

Texas is obsessed with the game Solitaire. A new study reveals that the Lone Star state plays three hours and 21 minutes per year on average.

Solitaired, one of the world’s largest online solitaire sites, analyzed the average amount of time people from each state spent on their site over the past year, based on data for 9.4 million American users.

People who live in Arizona play the most Solitaire. With the state having an impressive 4 hours and 2 minutes on the site between October 2022 – 2023.