DALLAS (KDAF) — For some people, monogamy works, for others … they may be more open to exploring other relationships in these three Texas cities.

A new study by 3Fun, a dating app for sexually free single and couples, puts three Texas cities at the top of their list for threesomes and open relationships.

GettyImages

“This data underscores the growing acceptance and normalization of diverse relationship structures across major U.S. cities,” remarked Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun. “Our mission at 3Fun is to empower individuals to embrace their sexuality, and we’re glad to see major cities supporting everyone’s right to.”

The list ranked Houston third, Dallas in sixth place and San Antonio last of the Texas cities in seventh place.

If you’re single in Dallas, maybe this is a sign you should be looking for two partners instead of one!