DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans are struggling with obesity, that is according to a new report from WalletHub.
The report ranks all 50 states based on which ones are the most overweight states in the nation and Texas ranked amongst the top 15, sitting at 12th place overall.
Each state was analyzed across 31 different metrics measuring obesity, including the share of the obese population, sugary beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related healthcare costs.
Here’s how Texas ranked in some of the key metrics, with 1 being the most obese and 25 being average.
- 30th – % of Overweight Adults
- 15th – % of Obese Adults
- 12th – % of Overweight Children
- 8th – % of Obese Children
- 15th – % of Physically Inactive Adults
- 10th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol
- 12th – % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day
- 11th – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes
- 19th – % of Adults with Hypertension
- 18th – Obesity-Related Death Rate
For the full report, visit WalletHub.