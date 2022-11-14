DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans are struggling with obesity, that is according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report ranks all 50 states based on which ones are the most overweight states in the nation and Texas ranked amongst the top 15, sitting at 12th place overall.

Each state was analyzed across 31 different metrics measuring obesity, including the share of the obese population, sugary beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related healthcare costs.

Here’s how Texas ranked in some of the key metrics, with 1 being the most obese and 25 being average.

30 th – % of Overweight Adults

– % of Overweight Adults 15 th – % of Obese Adults

– % of Obese Adults 12 th – % of Overweight Children

– % of Overweight Children 8 th – % of Obese Children

– % of Obese Children 15 th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

– % of Physically Inactive Adults 10 th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

– % of Adults with High Cholesterol 12 th – % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

– % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day 11 th – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

– % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes 19 th – % of Adults with Hypertension

– % of Adults with Hypertension 18th – Obesity-Related Death Rate

For the full report, visit WalletHub.