The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hopefully you and your four-legged friend are reading this article ‘Pinkies Up’ in the tea room.

A new study has come out proving to many Texans what they’ve already known about their furry companions.

They are spoiled.

With the holiday season, many dog owners are spoiling their dogs with holiday outfits, gifts and home-cooked meals. More than one in five dog owners (22.2%) have spent more money on their dogs than on friends or family, according to a recent Forbes Advisor Survey.

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across ten key metrics from a survey of 10,000 dog owners. The study found that Texas ranks #8 among the states with the most spoiled dogs.

Florida has the highest percentage of dog owners who love to spend some serious cash on their furry friends, with 66.5%, according to the study.

View the complete list here.