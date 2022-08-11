DALLAS (KDAF) — Living in a city whose economy doesn’t waver in the face of a pandemic or high gas prices is quite attractive if you’re looking to move or stay exactly where you are if you’re lucky enough to already reside within them.

Recently, SmartAsset released a study showcasing the cities with the most resilient economies in 2022 and multiple North Texas cities made the list. “Despite nationwide lockdowns and sudden economic instability unleashed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. economy showed resiliency, roaring back in the months that followed. But inflation and a bear market are now presenting new challenges that are reshaping the concept of economic resiliency.”

The study found that small and mid-size cities rule when it comes to having a resilient economy; as well as housing in Texas cities is growing rapidly, “From 2010 to 2020, the number of housing units in Frisco, Texas grew by more than 76%, according to Census data. This marks the largest uptick in our study. Also ranking in our top 10, Pearland – just 15 miles south of Houston – saw a 41.28% increase in housing units over the same decade.”

Here’s where Texas cities landed among the top 50:

Frisco No. 2

Pearland No. 7

McKinney No. 16

Denton No. 20

Round Rock No. 26

Austin No. 27

Plano No. 31

Lewisville No. 41

Carrollton No. 43

Here’s what SmartAsset had to say about Frisco, “Frisco, Texas – which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex – has the third-highest score for housing, fifth-best score for employment and 13th-best rating for social assistance & healthcare. The city of 188,000 people ranks first overall for 10-year housing unit growth (76.58%) and 10th-best for housing costs as a percentage of income (18.57%). Meanwhile, less than 1% of households (0.70%) rely on public assistance, which ranks third-lowest for that metric.”

For more from this study’s findings as well as more information like tips for navigating economic uncertainty, click here.