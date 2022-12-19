DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is the season of giving, and many people use this time of year to give back to others in their community.

But which communities are in need the most?

WalletHub officials have commissioned a report looking at the cities in America that need the most help, comparing more than 180 cities across more than 28 different metrics including economic disadvantage, child poverty, food insecurity, and the percentage of people who don’t have insurance.

Two Texas cities were named some of the neediest cities in the nation: Brownsville (2nd) and Laredo (6th).

Here are the top 10 neediest cities in the nation:

Detroit, MI Brownsville, TX Cleveland, OH Gulfport, MS Fresno, CA Laredo, TX Philadelphia, PA New Orleans, LA Los Angeles, CA Shreveport, LA

For the full report, visit WalletHub.