DALLAS (KDAF) — If you live in Texas, this may be no shock to you: a new study from WalletHub says Texas is one of the most fun states in the nation.

According to the study, the Lone Star State ranks as the 8th most fun state in the nation, citing the highest numbers of amusement parks, restaurants and movie theaters per capita in America.

In order to make this determination, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 26 metrics, including the number of golf courses, casinos and fitness centers per capita. Here is how Texas ranked across some of these metrics:

1 st – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 1 st – Movie Theaters per Capita

– Movie Theaters per Capita 17 th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

– Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita 1 st – Amusement Parks per Capita

– Amusement Parks per Capita 12 th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

– Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita 4th – Fitness Centers per Capita

Here were the top 10 most fun states in the nation, according to the study:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Louisiana

For the full report, visit WalletHub.