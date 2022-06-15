Father and son are standing in their growing wheat field. They are happy because of successful sowing and enjoying sunset.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from WalletHub is looking at fatherhood, specifically the conditions that support working fathers.

More than 90% of married fathers work, as opposed to almost 70% of married mothers.

The report compares all 50 states and Washington D.C. across 23 different metrics indicating friendliness toward working fathers, including average length of the work day for men, child-care costs and share of men in good or better health.

Being in the Lone Star State we wonder where Texas ranks amongst the nation, and the results are too favorable. Texas ranks 39th in the nation, with officials saying Texas has highest rate of uninsured men, one of the longest work days in the nation for men, and some of the highest child-care costs in the nation.

Here is how Texas ranked in some of the metrics:

28 th – Male Life Expectancy

– Male Life Expectancy 44 th – % of Kids Younger than 18 with Dad Present Living in Poverty

– % of Kids Younger than 18 with Dad Present Living in Poverty 1 st – Unemployment Rate for Dads with Kids Younger than 18

– Unemployment Rate for Dads with Kids Younger than 18 51 st – Male Uninsured Rate

– Male Uninsured Rate 46 th – Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males

– Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males 41 st – % of Physically Active Men

– % of Physically Active Men 42 nd – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income)

– Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income) 3rd – Day-Care Quality

Not in Texas? No worries. To see where your state ranks, visit WalletHub.