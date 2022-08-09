DALLAS (KDAF) — Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.
In the spirit of celebrating man’s best friend, WalletHub has released a new study determining which U.S. cities are the most pet-friendly cities in the nation; and it looks like Plano is the spot to be for pet owners.
The North Texas city ranked as the 13th most pet-friendly city in the nation out of 100 of the country’s largest cities.
Here’s how other Texas cities ranked (with 1 being the best and 100 being the worst):
- Austin – 17
- Fort Worth – 35
- El Paso – 37
- Houston – 42
- San Antonio – 43
- Lubbock – 44
- Garland – 51
- Irving – 55
- Arlington – 63
- Corpus Christi – 66
- Dallas – 79
- Laredo – 89
Methodology: officials compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 23 different statistics, including minimum pet-care rate per visit, pet businesses per capita and walkability.
For the full report, visit WalletHub.