DALLAS (KDAF) — Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.

In the spirit of celebrating man’s best friend, WalletHub has released a new study determining which U.S. cities are the most pet-friendly cities in the nation; and it looks like Plano is the spot to be for pet owners.

The North Texas city ranked as the 13th most pet-friendly city in the nation out of 100 of the country’s largest cities.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked (with 1 being the best and 100 being the worst):

  • Austin – 17
  • Fort Worth – 35
  • El Paso – 37
  • Houston – 42
  • San Antonio – 43
  • Lubbock – 44
  • Garland – 51
  • Irving – 55
  • Arlington – 63
  • Corpus Christi – 66
  • Dallas – 79
  • Laredo – 89
Source: WalletHub

Methodology: officials compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 23 different statistics, including minimum pet-care rate per visit, pet businesses per capita and walkability.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.