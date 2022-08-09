cute dog put his face on his knees to the man and smiling from the hands scratching her ear

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pets are family. There is nothing more loyal and loving than a dog that has claimed you as its caretaker.

In the spirit of celebrating man’s best friend, WalletHub has released a new study determining which U.S. cities are the most pet-friendly cities in the nation; and it looks like Plano is the spot to be for pet owners.

The North Texas city ranked as the 13th most pet-friendly city in the nation out of 100 of the country’s largest cities.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked (with 1 being the best and 100 being the worst):

Austin – 17

Fort Worth – 35

El Paso – 37

Houston – 42

San Antonio – 43

Lubbock – 44

Garland – 51

Irving – 55

Arlington – 63

Corpus Christi – 66

Dallas – 79

Laredo – 89

Methodology: officials compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 23 different statistics, including minimum pet-care rate per visit, pet businesses per capita and walkability.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.