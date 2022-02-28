DALLAS (KDAF) — In honor of March being Women’s History Month, WalletHub has conducted a new survey ranking the best and worst states for women in 2022.
To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.
Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Texas ranked 44th, giving it the title as the 8th worst state for women in the nation. Texas ranked amongst the worst states including Idaho (45), Mississippi (46), Louisiana (47), South Carolina (48), Arkansas (49), Alabama (50) and Oklahoma (51).
Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.
Here are the top 10 states for women according to the survey:
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- New York
- Hawaii
- Washington D.C.
- Vermont
- Maryland
- Iowa
- Washington
- Rhode Island
Here is how Texas ranked in the following metrics:
- 15th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 39th – Unemployment Rate for Women
- 38th – Share of Women in Poverty
- 20th – High School Graduation Rate for Women
- 35th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
- 51st – Female Uninsured Rate
- 29th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth
- 15th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals
- 35th – Women’s Preventive Health Care
For the full report, click here.