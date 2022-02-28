DALLAS (KDAF) — In honor of March being Women’s History Month, WalletHub has conducted a new survey ranking the best and worst states for women in 2022.

To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Texas ranked 44th, giving it the title as the 8th worst state for women in the nation. Texas ranked amongst the worst states including Idaho (45), Mississippi (46), Louisiana (47), South Carolina (48), Arkansas (49), Alabama (50) and Oklahoma (51).

Here are the top 10 states for women according to the survey:

Massachusetts Minnesota New York Hawaii Washington D.C. Vermont Maryland Iowa Washington Rhode Island

Here is how Texas ranked in the following metrics:

15 th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 39 th – Unemployment Rate for Women

– Unemployment Rate for Women 38 th – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 20 th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

– High School Graduation Rate for Women 35 th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 51 st – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 29 th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 15 th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 35th – Women’s Preventive Health Care

For the full report, click here.