DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas and Fort Worth are receiving national recognition for their business friendliness.

A new WalletHub study has ranked both cities in the top 20 list of the best large cities to start a business, amongst major metropolitan areas like Boise, Denver and Orlando.

To rank the nation’s largest cities, WalletHub officials compared the startup opportunities that exist in 100 cities in the nation, using key metrics like five-year business-survival rate and office-space affordability.

Here were the key findings from Dallas (20th):

15 th – Financing Accessibility

– Financing Accessibility 34 th – Labor Costs

– Labor Costs 50 th – Cost of Living

– Cost of Living 3 rd – Length of Average Workweek (in Hours)

– Length of Average Workweek (in Hours) 51st – Share of College-Educated Population

Here are the top 20 best large cities to start a business:

Orlando, FL Miami, FL Laredo, TX Durham, NC Boise, ID Denver, CO Jacksonville, FL Raleigh, NC Colorado Springs, CO Tampa, FL Austin, TX Aurora, CO Charlotte, NC Nashville, TN Fort Worth, TX Hialeah, FL St. Petersburg, FL Reno, NV Madison, WI Dallas, TX

For the full report, visit WalletHub.