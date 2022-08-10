INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is hitting everyone hard nowadays, but some people are feeling it more than others.

A new report from WalletHub is looking at the biggest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and seeing where inflation is growing the most. So, how bad is inflation growth in the DFW Metroplex? According to the survey, DFW ranked 12th out of 23 for inflation growth.

WalletHub officials used two metrics to measure the inflation growth of a city:

Consumer Price Index change from the latest month compared to 2 months before

Consumer Price Index change from the latest month compared to 1 year ago

Now here are the Consumer Price Index changes recorded in DFW:

Consumer Price Index change from the latest month compared to 2 months before: 1.00%

Consumer Price Index change from the latest month compared to 1 year ago: 9.40%

Here are the five cities that saw the highest inflation growth in the country:

Anchorage, AK Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

For the full report, visit WalletHub.