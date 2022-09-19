Elementary teacher and her students using laptop during computer class at school.

DALLAS (KDAF) — With many places across the country facing teacher shortages, there is a big demand for high-quality teachers.

Some teachers, though, cite shortages in part because many teachers across the nation are being overworked and underpaid, forcing them to leave districts because of burnout.

Along with this conversation, WalletHub has commissioned a report looking at which states in the nation are the best and worst states for teachers.

Where did Texas rank in this study? 25th. The report cites the Lone Star State as having the highest average starting salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living) with relatively low income growth potential and low public school spending.

Other findings from Texas include (with 1 being the best and 25 being average):

1 st – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 15 th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 27 th – Quality of School System

– Quality of School System 27 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 30 th – Public-School Spending per Student

– Public-School Spending per Student 39 th – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

– Teachers’ Income Growth Potential 30 th – Projected Competition in Year 2028

– Projected Competition in Year 2028 14 th – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

– 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

These are the top 10 best states for teachers:

New York Utah Virginia Florida Washington New Jersey Pennsylvania Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut

For the full report, visit WalletHub.