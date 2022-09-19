DALLAS (KDAF) — With many places across the country facing teacher shortages, there is a big demand for high-quality teachers.
Some teachers, though, cite shortages in part because many teachers across the nation are being overworked and underpaid, forcing them to leave districts because of burnout.
Along with this conversation, WalletHub has commissioned a report looking at which states in the nation are the best and worst states for teachers.
Where did Texas rank in this study? 25th. The report cites the Lone Star State as having the highest average starting salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living) with relatively low income growth potential and low public school spending.
Other findings from Texas include (with 1 being the best and 25 being average):
- 1st – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 15th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 27th – Quality of School System
- 27th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 30th – Public-School Spending per Student
- 39th – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential
- 30th – Projected Competition in Year 2028
- 14th – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries
- 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan
These are the top 10 best states for teachers:
- New York
- Utah
- Virginia
- Florida
- Washington
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Connecticut
For the full report, visit WalletHub.