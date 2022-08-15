Texas State flag on the pole waving in the wing against blue sky and white clouds

DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a lot of state pride to be found in Texas. Texans are proud to call this place their home and for good reason. There is tons of great nature, and food, and the people are some of the friendliest in the world.

Much like Texas, there are people in every state that say they live in the best state in the nation. So, in the spirit of investigation, WalletHub sought to find out which states are actually the best and worst states to live in.

Their study compared all 50 states across more than 50 metrics measuring how good (or bad) a state’s liveability is.

So, are Texans right to call their state the best? According to their report, that is a resounding no. Texas ranked 34th in the nation (with 1 being the best and 50 being the worst).

Why does Texas rank so low? Some of the key metrics that Texas ranks exceptionally low in include the percentage of the insured population (50th place), average weekly work hours (47th place), and homeownership rate (45th place).

Though there is one thing Texas is best at, according to the survey. The Lone Star State ranked 1st in the nation for the number of restaurants per capita. So at least you won’t go hungry while you’re here.

Other key rankings include:

24 th – Housing Costs

– Housing Costs 39 th – % of Population in Poverty

– % of Population in Poverty 20 th – Income Growth

– Income Growth 40 th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health 27th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

We know you’re curious to see, so here are WalletHub’s top 10 best states to live in:

Massachusetts New Jersey New York Idaho Virginia New Hampshire Florida Wyoming Minnesota Wisconsin

For the full report, visit WalletHub.