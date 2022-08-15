DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a lot of state pride to be found in Texas. Texans are proud to call this place their home and for good reason. There is tons of great nature, and food, and the people are some of the friendliest in the world.
Much like Texas, there are people in every state that say they live in the best state in the nation. So, in the spirit of investigation, WalletHub sought to find out which states are actually the best and worst states to live in.
Their study compared all 50 states across more than 50 metrics measuring how good (or bad) a state’s liveability is.
So, are Texans right to call their state the best? According to their report, that is a resounding no. Texas ranked 34th in the nation (with 1 being the best and 50 being the worst).
Why does Texas rank so low? Some of the key metrics that Texas ranks exceptionally low in include the percentage of the insured population (50th place), average weekly work hours (47th place), and homeownership rate (45th place).
Though there is one thing Texas is best at, according to the survey. The Lone Star State ranked 1st in the nation for the number of restaurants per capita. So at least you won’t go hungry while you’re here.
Other key rankings include:
- 24th – Housing Costs
- 39th – % of Population in Poverty
- 20th – Income Growth
- 40th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health
- 27th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated
We know you’re curious to see, so here are WalletHub’s top 10 best states to live in:
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- New York
- Idaho
- Virginia
- New Hampshire
- Florida
- Wyoming
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
For the full report, visit WalletHub.