DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be summertime and you deserve a vacation. In the spirit of traveling, WalletHub has released a report ranking 100 different metros in the U.S. based on which ones are the best, and worst, Travel Destinations.

If you’re in Texas and you don’t want to fly or drive outside of the state to have some fun, we have some good news for you, two Texas cities made the report’s Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations list: Austin (4) and San Antonio (10).

WalletHub officials compared these metros based on 43 key indicators such as budget-friendliness, fun-friendliness, number of attractions, COVID-19 cases and cheapness of flights.

How did North Texas stack up, you might ask. The DFW metroplex ranked 31st in the nation. Here were the top 10 destinations:

Orlando, FL Washington D.C. Tampa, FL Austin, TX Salt Lake City, UT Los Angeles, CA Honolulu, HI Minneapolis, MN Cincinnati, OH San Antonio, TX

For the full report, visit WalletHub.