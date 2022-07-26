Man doing renovation work at home together with his small yellow dog

DALLAS (KDAF) — More Texans are picking up a set of tools and opting to “do it themselves” according to a new study from StorageCafe.

According to their most recent study looking at the latest home improvement trends, they found that more than half of Americans are relying on themselves for home improvement, with many fixing up their outdoor spaces.

To calculate home improvement trends, officials surveyed about 3,300 Americans, asking them what kind of improvements they made, how much improvements cost, and more.

Here are some of the key findings from Texans:

51% of Texans say they sharpened their DIY skills to save more money on home improvements

The average home improvement project in Texas is around $22,000

Other findings include:

Bathroom remodeling is one of the most popular home improvement projects

47% of homeowners doing remodeling themselves use The Home Depot as their improvement store of choice

Millennials and baby boomers are the most active generations in home improvement, which about 23% of each generation has done work on their homes recently

For the full report, click here.