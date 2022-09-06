DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to get in early on the new year’s resolutions for 2023 in the fall of 2022 it seems that North Texas just might be the spot to start your newest gym venture.

A study put together by Total Shape has revealed some of the best areas in the nation with the cheapest gym memberships. The study says, “The research, conducted by fitness resource totalshape.com analysed data from cost-of-living site Numbeo to discover the average price of a gym membership across a list of 80 US cities.”

Good old Plano took the No. 6 spot, “Plano, Texas is the sixth cheapest area with a monthly gym membership costing $26.44.” Here’s a look at the top 10 along with the average monthly price:

Mesa – $18.29 average monthly price Memphis – $22.44 average monthly price Cleveland – $23.11 average monthly price Las Vegas – $26.14 average monthly price Louisville – $26.20 average monthly price Plano – $26.44 average monthly price Eugene – $26.50 average monthly price Jacksonville – $26.88 average monthly price Spokane – $27.22 average monthly price Mobile $27.75 average monthly price

A spokesperson with Total Shape says, “Working out is a vital use of your time for not only your physical health but your mental wellbeing too. Whilst exercise can be done from anywhere, a gym membership can serve as a motivating factor for your fitness goals, whilst offering a space to escape from everyday life. The disparities in gym membership cost across the states is shocking to see – some areas have a much more accessible rate.”