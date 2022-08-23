DALLAS (KDAF) — A new WalletHub report is looking at the most and least equitable schools in the state of Texas, and it looks like North Texas is coming out on top.

Officials have named Garland ISD the most equitable school district in the state of Texas, citing low expenditures and a relatively high household income in the district.

Here are the top 10 most equitable districts in Texas:

Garland ISD Rotan ISD Bryson ISD Shallowater ISD Floresville ISD Crowley ISD Frankston ISD Newcastle ISD Olfen ISD Stockdale ISD

Methodology: officials scored 1,016 districts in Texas based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.