DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody hates a layover. It’s time-consuming and most of the time there is nothing to do in the airport other than spend money.

However, some layovers end up becoming fun memories and adventures of their own.

A new report from Lawn Love has ranked 128 U.S. cities based on which ones are the best and worst places for long layovers.

To make their determinations, officials looked at different metrics including each city’s share of delayed and canceled flights, average departure delay time, navigation difficulty, and opportunities for fun.

So, which places are perfect for having those main-character moments while you’re waiting for your next flight? As it turns out, Dallas is one of those cities.

Lawn Love ranked Dallas as the 7th best city in the nation for long layovers. BUT Dallas wasn’t the only Texas city that made the list. Houston was also named of the best cities for long layovers, ranking 4th overall. Here is their top 10 list:

New York, NY Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX Miami, FL Las Vegas, NV Dallas, TX Boston, MA Philadelphia, PA Orlando, FL

For the full report, visit Lawn Love.