DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study conducted by language learning platform Promova has revealed the top languages to learn in the U.S. in 2023.

Google search frequency showed that the top languages to learn were Spanish (32.3% of searches), English (11.8%), and Japanese (11.8%). The increasing popularity of Spanish in the U.S. reflects the shifting demographics of the country as the population of native Spanish speakers continues to grow.

According to the Cervantes Institute’s 2022 yearbook Spanish in the World, the number of native Spanish speakers in the world has risen to nearly 500 million and if non-native speakers are added, the figure is 595 million. However, compared to last year, the search keys “learn Arabic” and “learn Italian” experienced the highest increase in interest (24.61% and 14.43%, respectively).

TikTok rankings for #learn[language] posts didn’t quite match Google search trends:

English: 28K posts and 659M views Chinese: 86K posts and 339M views Spanish: 15K posts and 373M views Korean: 5K posts and 116M views French: 5K posts and 105M views

Other interesting data from TikTok users globally:

Korean took the prize for being the most popular language to learn on TikTok among people aged 18–24 in 2023.

The country that viewed the most videos with the hashtag #learnenglish in 2023 was Qatar.

#learnspanish was the most popular in Spain, #learnfrench in France, #learngerman in Germany, #learnjapanese in Japan, #learnitalian in Italy, and #learnarabic was most popular in Qatar.

View the full report here.