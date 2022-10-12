DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you registered to vote in this year’s upcoming election? If not, you are not alone in the Lone Star State.

A new report from WalletHub has ranked all 50 states based on their political engagement and it looks like Texas is in the lower half of the country.

Where exactly did Texas rank? According to the study, Texas ranked 32nd out of 50.

Each state was given a score based on 10 different key metrics measuring political engagement, including the state’s percentage of registered votes, the number of political contributions per adult, civic engagement, and more.

Here’s how Texas ranked in some of those metrics:

28 th – % of Registered Voters in 2020 Presidential Election

– % of Registered Voters in 2020 Presidential Election 45 th – % of Electorate Who Voted in 2018 Midterm Elections

– % of Electorate Who Voted in 2018 Midterm Elections 37 th – % of Electorate Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– % of Electorate Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 7 th – Change in % of Electorate Who Actually Voted in 2020 Elections vs. 2016 Elections

– Change in % of Electorate Who Actually Voted in 2020 Elections vs. 2016 Elections 18 th – Total Political Contributions per Adult Population

– Total Political Contributions per Adult Population 1 st – Civic Education Engagement

– Civic Education Engagement 45th – Voter Accessibility Policies

Here are the top 10 most politically engaged states in the nation:

Maryland New Jersey Virginia Washington Oregon Minnesota California Arizona New York Iowa

For the full report, visit WalletHub.