DALLAS (KDAF) — There is an appetite for consumers to switch to renewable resources, especially when it comes to electric vehicles.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea of electric vehicles and some suggest cash incentives as a good way to help people ease that transition.

A new report from Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach is asking people across the nation just how much they would need to be paid if there were a new law forcing people to make the transition from gasoline to electric vehicles.

So, how much would the average Texan need to be paid to make the transition? According to the report, $5,101.03.

If you would like to see what people in other states say, click here.