DALLAS (KDAF) — Football is back baby and there is nothing better than celebrating your favorite team with an ice-cold cup of beer.

The only downsize to stadium beer, though, is the price as it is much more expensive than buying a pack of brews for yourself and enjoying them at home.

But how exactly expensive is it to buy a beer at AT&T Stadium compare to other NFL stadiums? Statista released a study of which NFL stadiums had the most and least expensive beer during the 2021 season.

According to the study, the average price for a beer at AT&T Stadium was about $9.25. Surely that is a lot for a single beer, especially for a domestic beer, but you gotta remember that the price is for the experience that comes with drinking a beer at the game.

Another silver lining to point out is that that price is not the worst price people will pay for a beer compared to other stadiums.

FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, has the highest average beer prices among all stadiums at about $14 a cup. A beer at AT&T Stadium was cheaper than 16 other stadiums as well. So, we think that is a good deal in and of itself.

To see the most expensive stadiums to get a beer at, click here. For the full study, click here.