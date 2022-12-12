DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is home to one of the largest and busiest airports in the country, but it’s also home to two of the biggest and again, busiest airlines in the country as well with Southwest and American.

A study conducted by Upgraded Points looked at passengers’ biggest pet peeves when flying and just how much airlines are being complained about. “With so many Americans bound to head to the airport this holiday season, we wanted to discover which airports racked up the most complaints and get a closer look at some of the biggest pet peeves that occur 30,000 feet up in the air,” the study said.

American Airlines (Fort Worth) and Southwest Airlines (Dallas) were among other U.S. airlines the study looked at when it came to arrival time, cancellations, mishandled baggage, and just how many flyers are complaining about them and why.

When it comes to on-time arrivals, Southwest saw 72.8% and American saw 76.3% compared to the top airlines’ Endeavor Air (83.8%), Delta Air Lines (83.4%), and Hawaiian Airlines (82.8%).

American saw an average of 3.4% of flights canceled monthly while Southwest saw an average of 2.5%. For every 100 bags, American mishandled 3.7 (average) and 43,657 per month while Southwest mishandled 1.9 per 100 and just under 41,000 per month.

While American saw a total of 7,045 complaints, Southwest only saw 2,324 from August 2021 to August 2022.

The study said, “Spirit Airlines has the most complaints per passenger at 4.74 complaints per 100k enplanements. It also has the third most complaints overall, behind American Airlines and United Airlines. Mesa Airlines, which services under American and United, fields the least complaints, relatively speaking, at just 0.37 complaints per 100k enplanements. It also fielded the least overall at just 112 complaints from August 2021 to August 2022.”