DALLAS (KDAF) — Sports fans, this news may be no shock to you, but a new study from WalletHub says Big D is one of the best places for sports fans.
WalletHub officials took the daunting task of ranking 392 cities based on which ones were the best and worst cities for sports fans, with Dallas taking the 5th spot in the nation.
Officials say they analyzed each city across more than 50 metrics relating to five sports, football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.
Here were some of the key findings regarding Dallas:
- 2nd – Football Rank
- 18th – Basketball Rank
- 17th – Hockey Rank
- 19th – Soccer Rank
The top 10 cities are as follows:
- Los Angeles, CA
- Boston, MA
- New York, NY
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Dallas, TX
- Miami, FL
- Philadelphia, PA
- Denver, CO
- Washington D.C.
- Atlanta, GA
For the full report, visit WalletHub.