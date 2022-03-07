DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study by Rocket Homes and BestPlaces.net has ranked Dallas as the seventh-best place to raise a family in 2022.

In order to rank the best places for families researchers used the following metrics:

School ratings

Crime rate

Average cost of child care

Amenities for kids

Percent of households with children

Parks, playgrounds and greenspaces

Increase in households with children

According to the study, 54.7% of Dallas households have children and the average cost of child care in Dallas is about $10,000.

“Dallas ranks in the top 10% of the country for the percentage of households with children, which means there’s a good chance kids will have other kids to play with in the neighborhood and at the various family-friendly spaces in the metro area. With year-round warm temperatures, kids and their friends can hang out and burn off energy doing such outdoor activities as playing at the park, horseback riding, visiting the zoo, traversing obstacle courses or zooming down zip lines,” the report said.

Here are the top 10 best places to raise a family according to the study.

Grand Rapids, Michigan Bridgeport Metro Area, Connecticut Raleigh, North Carolina Cincinnati, Ohio Fayetteville, Arkansas Atlanta, Georgia Dallas, Texas New York City, New York Madison, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusetts

For the full report, click here.