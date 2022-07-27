Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Last year, President Joe Biden announced new steps to fight the increase in violent crime, which included a 30% rise in homicides and an 8% rise in gun assaults in large cities.

As officials say homicide rates continue to rise, a new study from WalletHub is looking at which cities are seeing the largest increases in homicide rates and according to them, Dallas is one of those cities.

To determine which cities are experiencing the biggest homicide problems, officials looked at the number of per capita homicides from 2022 to 2020.

So how did North Texas stack up? Dallas ranked 12th in the nation with officials citing one of the largest changes in homicides per capita from 2021 to 2022, 8th overall.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked:

El Paso – 14th

Austin – 32nd

Fort Worth – 37th

Arlington – 41st

Garland – 46th

