DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you like the holiday season, but don’t love the cold weather that comes with it? We totally understand that.

The best way to avoid the cold is to use your hard earn PTO and take that much-needed vacation. Hey, and while you’re at it, why not consider coming to DFW?

A new WalletHub report has named the DFW metroplex the fourth-best winter vacation destination for warm-weather lovers in the entire nation.

Officials analyzed almost 70 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country and broke them up into two groups, warm or cold.

Here’s how DFW ranked in a few key metrics:

3 rd – Travel Costs & Hassles

– Travel Costs & Hassles 17 th – Local Costs

– Local Costs 12 th – Attractions

– Attractions 2 nd – Weather

– Weather 17 th – Activities

– Activities 15th – Safety

For the full report, visit WalletHub.