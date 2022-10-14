DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that’s because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.

This news comes from a study conducted by Nexstar’s sister station Everything Lubbock, using data from the Cost of Living Index, published by the Council for Community And Economic Research.

They used this information to rank 18 Texas metropolitan areas from most to least expensive.

There were six different categories the index used to calculate the cost of living for each metropolitan area, including housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, groceries and miscellaneous.

With a score of 100 being the average cost of living for all places in the U.S., the Dallas-Fort Worth area earned a score of 99.35, just barely below average.

According to the report, the most expensive cost of living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was utilities, which are 10% higher than the average price in the rest of the U.S.

Here’s how other metros ranked (with 1 being the cheapest and 18 being the most expensive):

18. Dallas-Fort Worth Arlington

17. Austin-Round Rock

16. Tyler

15. Beaumont-Port Arthur

14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

13. Killeen-Temple

12. Texarkana

11. Midland-Odessa

10. Lubbock

9. San Antonio-New Braunfels

8. Corpus Christi

7. Abilene

6. El Paso

5. Wichita Falls

4. Waco

3. Amarillo

2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission

1. Brownsville-Harlingen

For the full report, visit Everything Lubbock.