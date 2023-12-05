The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas residents lost over $55,000 to puppy scams in 2023, according to a new report from Veterinarians.org.

The search term ‘puppies for sale’ traditionally spikes in December, as many families search for a furry friend to add to their household over the holidays. But those looking to adopt should beware of puppy scams — a type of scam in which individuals seeking to adopt a puppy online unknowingly interact with fraudulent websites, Facebooks, or Craigslist listings that promise a puppy but never deliver the animal once the adoption fees are paid.

The Special Reports Team at Veterinarians.org urges prospective families to be wary of these online scams, which have become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

So far in 2023, Americans have lost over $1 million to puppy scams and have filed over a thousand puppy scam reports with the Better Business from the period of Jan. 1, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023.

Texas came in second among states with the highest monetary losses to puppy scams, with $55,955 in total. The average amount lost per victim is $756. California ranked first, with a total of almost $90,000 and and average of $1,206 per victim.

To read the full report and to learn how to identify the warning signs of a puppy scam, visit Veterinarians.org.