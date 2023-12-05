The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Austin made it into the top five, while Dallas placed at 104. Other Texas cities, including Houston, El Paso, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Irving, Fort Worth, Amarillo, Arlington, Garland, Grand Prairie and Brownsville also made the list.

Finances are often a subject of debate within relationships, especially when it comes to sharing details about balances and transactions with a significant other. Nearly one in three Americans say they would break up or get a divorce over financial problems.

WalletHub’s Financial Secrets Survey found that men are more tight-lipped when it comes to finances, as 76% more men have financial secrets than women. But in general, people are less truthful about they earn and owe — 33% of people claim they’ve lied about income and debt.

For more insight on how Americans share their financial information in a relationship, check out WalletHub’s Financial Secrets Survey.