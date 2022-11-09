DALLAS (KDAF) — “Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal.” Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.

Bread is one of those foods that is universal in its appeal. It goes with everything. It’s great as a meal, as a side or in sandwich form.

There are tons of bakeries in Texas that make amazing bread, but which one is the best? According to a new report from Love Food, that would be none other than ThoroughBread in Austin.

Love Food recently commissioned a report talking about the bakeries with the best bread in every state. Here’s what they had to say about ThoroughBread.

“The huge air pockets, chewy texture and perfectly thick crust of the sourdough at ThoroughBread are just a few of the things that keep customers coming back. There are several varieties of the loaves including white, wheat, rye, and olive, sold alongside traditional sandwich bread. While it’s not a budget option, customers say they’re happy to pay for this level of quality, and the loaves tend to be on the larger side too. Be sure to check out the burridoughs, like burritos but made of dough”

For the full report, visit Love Food.