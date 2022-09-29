DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.

A study put together by SmartAsset found the best suburbs near large cities to live in in 2022 and it may give some peace of mind to those in and looking to move to the Lone Star State that three suburbs cracked the list.

“In this study, SmartAsset uncovered the best suburbs to live in near a large city. Specifically, we compared data for close to 500 suburbs located within 15 minutes to an hour by car of a large city (those with a population of 250,000 or more),” the study says.

When it comes to the south, people show hospitality, cook great food, have an electric sports environment, and, of course, have good suburbs. There were three Texas suburbs among the highest ranking suburbs near the south’s three largest cities, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas.

Sealy (near Houston)

Hondo (near San Antonio)

Ennis (near Dallas)

“Outside of Texas, some Southern suburbs also rank well in our jobs category, which considers average incomes, job diversity and three other factors. In particular, Fernandina Beach, Florida (near Jacksonville) ranks second-best in this category overall with a median household income that is nearly 18% higher than the national average and five-year income growth that exceeds 46%,” the study explains.