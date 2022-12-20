View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for the best place to live and save money, then look no further than the Lone Star State.

Everyone knows that everything is bigger in Texas, including your pocketbook.

A report from TheCreditReview wanted to know which major U.S. cities with more than 1 million people were the best places for people to keep their hard-earned money and three Texas cities made the top 10 list.

Austin – 4th place

Houston – 7th place

Dallas – 9th place

According to the report, the DFW metroplex ranked exceptionally well with residential financial health. Dallas has the 3rd lowest debt-to-income ratio in the nation, just behind Houston and Indianapolis, with a ratio of 1.08.

“And while Dallas doesn’t make the top ten for business financial health due to high bankruptcies, the business tax climate, new business applications, business creation, and job creation all show that entrepreneurs have a bigger chance of success in the Big D,” the report said.

Other top 10 contenders were:

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Salt Lake City, UT Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Raleigh-Cary, NC Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

