DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ Sweet Tooth Hotel knows how to throw a party. So it’s a no-brainer that they would have one for New Year’s Eve!

The Studio 54-themed party will be accompanied by a DJ, festive holiday cocktails, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and so much more. The hotel’s nine art installations will also be open for the public to view.

“Get ready to groove to the beats of a surprise DJ who’ll be spinning the hottest tracks to keep the party vibe alive and kicking. Whether you’ve got killer dance moves or just love to sway, our dance floor is calling your name,” the description mentioned via Eventbrite.

For upcoming events and more, visit their website.