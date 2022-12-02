DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh the weather outside is, well, what’d you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be a cloudy start to the weekend with small spits of rain before it clears out by the afternoon.

“Widespread clouds and some fog will be around to start the day, but skies will clear out west of I-35 this afternoon. Areas to the east will remain cloudy most of the day with highs in the 60s, while locations that do clear out will climb into the 70s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As Friday night arrives a strong cold front will be moving into the region making it much cooler and breezier on Saturday.

“A strong cold front will arrive overnight into Saturday morning which will bring gusty north winds and a sharp cool-down. Highs on Saturday afternoon will mostly be in the 50s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas