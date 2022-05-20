DALLAS (KDAF) — Love Stranger Things? We’ve got some news that will make you excited.

An official Stranger Things pop-up store will open in Grapevine this weekend, Saturday, May 21st. The location will be located in the Grapevine Mall (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy).

Experience what it’s like to the world of one of the biggest television shows in Netflix’s history. The location allows people to:

Walk through a truly immersive shopping experience set in the universe

Explore the show’s most iconic locations

Browse through exclusive merchandise only available for purchase in-store

Enjoy stunning photo ops, interactive elements and more

You do have to purchase a ticket to enter the store, which you can do by clicking here.

This store will be open for a limited time only. According to the official website, you can purchase a ticket to enter the store from now until June 26.

They’re open from:

Mondays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sundays: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.