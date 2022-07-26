DALLAS (KDAF) — Fresh off the critical success of the Apple TV+ film Cha Cha Real Smooth, Dallas-native Cooper Raiff is making big moves on his next directorial project.

According to a new report from Deadline, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman and star of Licorice Pizza Cooper Hoffman, as well as Stranger Things darling David Harbour will star in Raiff’s newest acting and directorial endeavor The Thrashers.

The film will follow the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante, a garbage tycoon from Connecticut and partner of Genovese a crime family, according to the film’s IMDb page. Harbour will star as Jimmy Galante and Cooper Hoffman will star as a character named A.J.