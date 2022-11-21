DALLAS (KDAF) — “Chrissy, wake up!”

Stranger Things fans will get the chance to meet Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, as he has signed an appearance deal with FAN EXPO HQ, the company behind FAN EXPO Dallas.

The 80s metalhead Eddie quickly garnered love and support from fans of the series in his limited time in the most recent season of the show.

According to a new release from FAN EXPO HQ, Quinn will meet fans across the country, appearing in multiple cities throughout 2023 and 2024. Fans can pay for a photo op and autograph or they can catch him on stage in live Q&A panels.

FAN EXPO Dallas is slated to return from June 9-11, 2023. Learn more about FAN EXPO Dallas 2023 by clicking here.

“FAN EXPO is known for bringing the hottest stars to our show, but it’s even more of a win for fans when a guest is as enthusiastic for the experience as Joseph is. We’re delighted he’s on board, and looking forward to introducing him in person to as fans as possible across North America, starting this January in New Orleans,” FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes, said in a news release.

FAN EXPO HQ hosts almost one million people annually at the following events:

FAN EXPO Dallas

FAN EXPO Denver

FAN EXPO Canada

FAN EXPO Boston

FAN EXPO San Francisco

FAN EXPO Chicago

FAN EXPO Philadelphia

FAN EXPO Portland

FAN EXPO New Orleans

FAN EXPO Cleveland

FAN EXPO Vancouver

and more

Learn more by clicking here.