DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has released a preliminary forecast for Friday, Saturday and a quick look at the forecast for Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says about Friday’s chances for storms, and more, “A low (10-20%) chance for showers and storms is possible for areas east of US-281 in the afternoon hours on Friday. Gusty winds will be the main concern for any storms that form. Otherwise expect a warm afternoon, with heat indices in the mid 90s to around 104. Southeasterly winds around 5-15 mph are expected.”

Saturday more of the same with a smaller chance for isolated storms, “Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the mid-upper 90s, with heat indices between the mid 90s to around 105 out east. An isolated chance for showers and storms (20%) is possible for our eastern counties during the afternoon hours.”

Lastly, a quick look at the temps you can expect across the North Texas region from Sunday-Wednesday, “The afternoons each day from Sunday through Wednesday will be warm. High temperatures and heat indices will range from the 90s into triple digits. Mostly sunny skies will prevail through the 5 days in question.”

