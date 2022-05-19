DALLAS (KDAF) — After a hot work week in North Texas, some relief and storms are headed the region’s way over the weekend according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center says that isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop along a dryline late Friday afternoon and into the evening. “Storms may increase in coverage for a little while in the evening before dissipating late Friday night. Some severe storms with hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the late afternoon, and damaging winds possible in the evening and overnight.”

Then as Saturday arrives, more storms will form as a cold front will push through the region. “Fortunately much cooler air is expected Saturday night and Sunday behind the cold front.

This should be music to North Texans’ ears who’ve been dealing with near triple-digit temps during this mid-May work week.