DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says a cold front and upper-level system will be impacting North Texas on Thursday.

As day breaks, a cold front will be entering the region from the west then move southeast as the day goes on before exiting the Lower Brazos/Trinity Valley areas before sunset.

“Initially, storms will be isolated in nature and sub-severe, but with daytime heating and better moisture along and south of the I-20/30 corridors, expect a line of strong to severe storms to fill in along the cold front,” NWS Fort Worth says.

The main hazards from Thursday’s storms will be damaging winds up to 65 mph and large hail that could be up to the size of a ping pong ball. “However, if any severe storms can become briefly more discrete, then a tornado or two would be possible.”