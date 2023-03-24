DALLAS (KDAF) — Stormy Friday is in store for North Texas before a warm-up next week, we checked out the forecast from the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth to get you caught up on the weather.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The original Severe Thunderstorm Watch west of the DFW Metroplex has been allowed to expire. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch including the Metroplex remains in effect until 9 AM this morning. Hail, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lighting will be possible this morning across the shaded areas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Only a few strong to severe storms are likely, with heavy rain and minor flooding in low-lying areas. There’s a chance of damaging winds, hail, and a tornado.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late today across western North Texas late afternoon and early evening, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms along a cold front. The main hazard will be large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The front will move through the region during the overnight hours and Friday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

There’s a chance we’ll have the 70s starting Sunday. Rain is still possible on Sunday, but it’s low. Next week, maybe Thursday, rain chances increase.

NWS Fort Worth said “Sunday will start off with highs in the 70s and low chances for rain showers across the Brazos Valley. After a cold front moves through Sunday into Monday, a warm-up is expected across the region mid-late next week with highs in the upper 70s and 80s by Thursday. Greater storm chances return by Thursday next week as another upper-level system approaches the region. Make sure to check back throughout the upcoming weekend and next week for any changes to the forecast”.